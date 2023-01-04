Glen Ridge YouTube Star Rudy Mancuso Spotted Getting Spicy With New GF Camila Mendes In Miami

Things are heating up between popular YouTuber Rudy Mancuso, a New Jersey native, and his new girlfriend Camila Mendes.

Mancuso, 30, a Glen Ridge native, and Mendes, 28, were captured "packing on the PDA" in Miami jus weeks after Mendes — his Musica co-star and "Riverdale" actress — soft-launched their relationship on Instagram, Page Six reports.

The couple is set to star in the Amazon Studios and Wonderland Sound and Vision film Música. The romantic comedy will be produced by the pair with direction by Manusco. A release date has yet to be announced.

Mancuso was raised in Glen Ridge and later attended Rutgers University Newark. He rose to fame on Vine in 2013, but now posts his short films and skits to YouTube, TikTok and Instagram — where he has amassed millions of followers.

