Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

'Fountains Of Wayne' Bassist, Montclair Native Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Adam Schlesinger, 52, of Montclair
Adam Schlesinger, 52, of Montclair Photo Credit: Adam Schlesinger Instagram

Montclair native and Fountains of Wayne bassist Adam Schlesinger is battling coronavirus.

The Emmy-winning songwriter, possibly most well-known for his band's smash hit "Stacey's Mom," is hospitalized on a ventilator for the bug.

"He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me,” Schlesinger's longtime attorney Josh Grier told "Variety."

The 52-year-old has been in an upstate New York hospital for more than a week, Grier said.

Bandmate Chris Collingwood said in a tweet he's "cautiously optimistic" and that Schlesinger's condition is improving.

Official video of Fountains of Wayne performing Stacy's Mom from the album Welcome Interstate Managers.

FountainsOfWayneVEVO

Schlesinger has won two Emmys and was nominated for Grammys, Tonys and Oscars. He was nominated a total of 10 times for Emmy awards, five of them for his work as the executive music producer for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

The other five nominations include contributions to "Sesame Street," a Stephen Colbert Christmas special and the Tony Awards.

Click here for more from Variety.

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

