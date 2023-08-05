Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Jackknifed Trailer Shuts Route 280

A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut a portion of Route 280 Saturday morning, Aug. 5 in Essex County.

Jackknifed trailer on Route 280.
Jackknifed trailer on Route 280. Photo Credit: 511nj.org
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred around 7:10 a.m., closing a portion of the highway in both directions at Exit 12.

A fuel spill was also reported by the NJDOT.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE