Heroin, Cocaine, Guns Seized In Essex County Sweep: Sheriff

Five people were arrested after the Essex County Sherriff's Bureau of Narcotics conducted multiple investigations in Newark this month, authorities said.

L to R: Jermaine Hartwell, Bruce Williams, Israel Hughee, Victor Higgins

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

Investigators honed in on Hill Street and Washington Street and South 10th Street and Clinton Avenue, resulting in the seizure of four weapons, 39 grams of heroin, 828 grams of cocaine and over 60 ecstasy pills, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said.

Police arrested Jermaine Hartwell, a 49-year-old Edgewater Park resident, Stephen Heien, a Flanders resident, Israel Hughee, a 46-year-old Newark resident, Victor Liggins, a 50-year-old Bloomfield resident and Bruce Williams, a Newark resident, Fontoura said. 

The quintet are incarcerated at the Essex County Correctional Facility pending an arraignment, Fontoura said.

