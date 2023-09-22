Hair Salon/Coffee Bar Opens In Caldwell: 'Bring The Hamptons To New Jersey'

Mane.Lobby is a new salon opening at 461 Bloomfield Avenue, with a grand opening set for Saturday, Sept. 23. The salon allows customers to get their caffeine fix, with Italian brewed espressos, lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos while they get their hair trimmed and also promises to host live entertainment every month with an in-house band.

"We want to bring the Hamptons to New Jersey and Caldwell is the best fit," Jason Willis, co-owner of the salon with his wife Cee Ruzzielle, the main hairstylist.

Willis and Ruzzielle are Nutley residents and said they are familiar with the area. Ruzzielle initially got her start working on fashion shoots and worked in salons throughout Northern Jersey before deciding it was time to strike out on her own. Willis and Ruzzielle wanted to create something unique to really amplify the customer experience and pay tribute to Ruzzielle's a musician and coffee lover.

"This has never been done before," Willis said. "It's like a beach house. We brought the beach house to Caldwell. We're giving off good vibes and good energy."

At Mane. Lobby, Willis and Ruzzielle want their customers to feel relaxed and like they can take a load off and talk while they get their done.

"Cee is a very good listener," Willis promises. "She's a vault. Our clients have said it's very therapeutic."

Since they have announced their opening, Willis said he can feels the excitement building in Caldwell.

"It's something new and fresh for the community," Caldwell said. "We have booked a lot of reservations. We're right next door to Divinia Ristorante and people are always peeking in and complimenting the work we've done. The community is fired up."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.