'Friday the 13th' Mask Wearing Suspect Attempts Break-In: Verona PD

At 3 a.m., two unknown burglars tried to gain entry to a residence on Claremont Avenue through the front door, rear door and windows on both sides of the house, police said. The suspects attempted to move a table in the backyard to access an upper-level window, police said. The burglars were unable to gain access to the residence and left the scene in a light-colored sedan, police said.

A luxury midsize SUV was parked in the driveway and was most likely the target of the burglary attempt, police said.

