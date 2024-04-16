Fair 54°

Franklin Park Man Snuck Onto Impound Yard, Fled From Cops: Fairfield PD

A 25-year-old Franklin Park resident was arrested broke into a tow yard in Fairfield trying to retrieve items from his car on Friday April 12, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Facebook
Sam Barron

At 1:30 p.m., police responded to Criger's Services on Lane Road on a report of two men who had arrived at the tow yard, which contains impounded vehicles, officers said in a release.

The two men had arrived at the impound yard to retrieve personal belongings from a car that had been towed there, police said. When they were told they could not enter the facility, one of the men, Cleveland Franklin, entered through the locked gates in an attempt to obtain those items, police said.

Police saw both men walking down Lane Road and ordered them to stop, officers said. The suspects fled from police but were detained soon after, officers said. Franklin was charged with trespassing, obstruction and resisting arrest, police said.

He was released pending a court appearance next month.

