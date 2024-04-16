Franklin Park Man Snuck Onto Impound Yard, Fled From Cops: Fairfield PD

At 1:30 p.m., police responded to Criger's Services on Lane Road on a report of two men who had arrived at the tow yard, which contains impounded vehicles, officers said in a release.

The two men had arrived at the impound yard to retrieve personal belongings from a car that had been towed there, police said. When they were told they could not enter the facility, one of the men, Cleveland Franklin, entered through the locked gates in an attempt to obtain those items, police said.

Police saw both men walking down Lane Road and ordered them to stop, officers said. The suspects fled from police but were detained soon after, officers said. Franklin was charged with trespassing, obstruction and resisting arrest, police said.

He was released pending a court appearance next month.

