Four Burglars Snatch High-End Designer Bags In Boutique Ransacking: Montclair PD

At 6:30 a.m., a pedestrian walking on Valley Road discovered the front window to Nouvelle & One Savvy Design had been shattered, Montclair police said. The owners confirmed a number of high-end designer bags were missing, police said.

Surveillance footage shows a silver-colored sedan arriving at the business at 1:48 a.m. police said. Four people exit the vehicle and force entry into the business using a window punch tool, police said. The suspects grabbed the handbags and fled the scene at 1:51 a.m., police said.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juliano at (973) 509-4724 or Detective Mateo at (973) 509-4721.

