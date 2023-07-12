Foundation Supporting Families Of Fallen Newark Firefighters

The foundation announced it will pay off the mortgage of the family of Wayne "Bear" Brooks, Jr. and provide financial support to Augusto Acabou's fiancée, through its Fallen First Responder Program.

Brooks was a firefighter for 16 years and was stationed at Ladder 4 while Acabou had been a firefighter for almost a decade, stationed at Ladder 16.

The Newark Firefighters Union recently launched its own fundraiser to assist the families of the two men killed. As of Wednesday, July 11, more than $135,200 has been raised.

"Augie and Bear served the city with bravery, courage, and honor," the union wrote on the fundraising page. "As a community, we can rally around their families, offer our support, and alleviate some of the financial burdens they face."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

