Former Roseland Police Chief Dies At 91: 'Loss Will Be Felt Throughout Community'

After serving in the Navy, Critchett joined the Roseland Police Department in 1956. He was named police chief in 1970, serving until 1996, when he retired.

“The Critchett family name is woven into the fabric, history and legacy of the Borough of Roseland,” said Mayor James R. Spango. “Chief Critchett served our borough with distinction and honor for 40 yeasr. The loss of Chief Critchett will be felt throughout our community."

In honor of Critchett, the flag has been lowered to half-staff at all borough buildings through Wednesday, Nov. 8. The borough will also be hanging his Hometown Hero banner in the front of the funeral home for the duration of his services.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shook-Farmer Funeral Home in Roseland. A funeral will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Roseland.

