Fatal Shooting In Newark, Man Charged: Prosecutors

A 34-year-old Newark man was charged after authorities said he fatally shot a 47-year-old Newark man on Sunday, July 2.

Fuquan Johnson
Fuquan Johnson Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

At 11:42 a.m., police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of First Street where they found Tanton Venable suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He was pronounced dead soon after, Stephens and Fragé said.

On Monday, July 3, Fuquan Johnson was arrested and charged with first degree murder, Stephens and Fragé said. He also faces several weapons charges, Stephens and Fragé said. Johnson is in custody in the Essex County jail,  Stephens and Fragé said.

