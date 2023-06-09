Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Fake Cop! East Orange Constable Convicted Of Impersonating Officer: Prosecutors

A 55-year-old East Orange man was convicted of impersonating a police officer and unlawful possession of a weapon, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II announced on Friday, June 9.

Todd Thompson
Todd Thompson Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Last July, Todd Thompson, who was appointed a constable in the City of East Orange, performed an illegal traffic stop near Newark Penn Station, using police lights he installed in his personal vehicle, Stephens said.

During the stop, Thompson falsely identified himself as a police officer and brandished a handgun while demanding documents from the victim, Stephens said.

The victim realized Thompson was a fake cop and called the real cops, Stephens said. Newark Police eventually arrested Thompson, Stephens said His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, July 31, Stephens said. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE