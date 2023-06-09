Fake Cop! East Orange Constable Convicted Of Impersonating Officer: Prosecutors

Last July, Todd Thompson, who was appointed a constable in the City of East Orange, performed an illegal traffic stop near Newark Penn Station, using police lights he installed in his personal vehicle, Stephens said.

During the stop, Thompson falsely identified himself as a police officer and brandished a handgun while demanding documents from the victim, Stephens said.

The victim realized Thompson was a fake cop and called the real cops, Stephens said. Newark Police eventually arrested Thompson, Stephens said His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, July 31, Stephens said.

