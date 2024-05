He was last seen at 4:25 p.m. on Central Avenue near the Orange border, West Orange police said. Robinson is an elderly man who has memory loss, police said. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants and a blue hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Orange Police Department at 973-325-4000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.