East Orange Celebs Honored By Kennedy Center

Queen Latifah and Dionne Warwick, both natives of East Orange, are among the 46th Kennedy Center honorees for lifetime artistic achievement. The duo, along with Billy Crystal, Barry Gibb and Renee Fleming, will be feted at a ceremony later this year.

Latifah said she was humbled to be honored by the Kennedy Center.

"When we started on this journey decades ago, we were often told, ‘No’," Latifah said. "No, you won’t be able to leave New Jersey. No, if you rap you can’t sing. No, singers can’t become actresses. No, actors can’t also produce. To now be recognized amongst so many multi-hyphenates feels unbelievable, not for just me and my team, but for our community."

Latifah a.k.a. Dana Owens, was born in Newark and attended Irvington High School. She has won acclaim as a singer and an actress, winning a Grammy Award for the song "U.N.I.T.Y." and being nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "Chicago." She currently stars on the hit TV show, "The Equalizer," which is filmed throughout New Jersey.

Warwick said she was "exceptionally happy" to be honored by the Kennedy Center.

"It’s very exciting to be recognized for my contributions to the music industry for the past 60 years," Warwick said.

Warwick was born and raised in East Orange, graduating from East Orange High School in 1959. The legendary singer is known for her famous hits like "Say a Little Prayer For You" and "Do You Know The Way to San Jose." She is also known for her popular Twitter account, where she is not afraid to tell the world what she's thinking.

In East Orange, Lincoln Elementary School was renamed the Dionne Warwick Institute of Economics and Entrepreneurship.

