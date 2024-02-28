DWI Bergen County Driver Busted With Handgun: Fairfield PD

At 12:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, police responded to a two-car crash on Passaic Avenue in front of Franklin Steakhouse, officers said. One of the vehicles, a black Audi, was driven by Jose Roa, who had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and the inability to stand without supporting himself, police said.

Roa refused to cooperate with officer's instructions during field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest, police. Roa was searched and police found a loaded Glock 43 handgun on him, which he did not mention to police at the time of his arrest, officers said. Roa could not produce a concealed carry permit and the handgun had hollow point bullets, which are illegal in New Jersey, police said.

After being transported to police headquarters, Roa required to provided samples of his breath, officers said. Roa was charged with driving while intoxicated and other motor vehicle violations, police said.

He was also charged with carrying a handgun while under the influence, failure to disclose to law enforcement that he was armed, failure to possess a concealed carry permit while in possession of a weapon, and possession of hollow point bullets, police said. The handgun was seized pending further investigation, police said. Roa was released pending a scheduled court appearance.

