Door-To-Door Contractors Bilk Bloomfield Victim Out Of $125K: Police

The victim hired Patrick O'Doherty and Anthony Doherty to repair to sets of concrete steps for $3,800, paid in full in advance, on Aug. 20, Bloomfield police said.

Once the demolition began on the steps, Doherty and O'Doherty would show up sporadically, usually in the late afternoon hours, to do more demolition work.

The problem was, though, every time they came, they'd perform more demolition work and ask for more money — never repairing the actual steps, police said.

The victim filed a report on Sept. 15. When Doherty and O'Doherty returned to do more "work" on Sept. 20, detectives showed up, too. After a conversation with police, Doherty and O’Doherty were arrested and charged with second-degree theft by deception.

