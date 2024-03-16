College Student From Montclair 'Completely Shocked' To Land 'American Idol' Audition

Gorman, 19, watched the singing competition for years growing up in Montclair.

Gorman went through several rounds of Zoom auditions, just happy to be part of the experience.

"I walked in to the audition thinking I wasn’t going to get it," said Gorman, who's majoring in songwriting and music business.

But then, he learned he was going to get a TV audition before "American Idol" judges.

"I was completely shocked," Gorman tells Daily Voice.

Gorman performed an original folk song with his guitar for the "American Idol" judges.

Gorman, who graduated from Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, learned to play guitar when his grandfather got him one as a child.

He went to "School of Rock" on Valley Road when he was 10 years old, but teachers said they didn't think he could learn to play, because his ADD was so bad at the time, he said.

"I didn't have the focus or drive to pick it up again until fourth or fifth grade," Gorman said. "I learned after a few lessons watching Marty Schwartz on YouTube."

Gorman says it's easy to doubt himself in a school with thousands of people, all hoping to become a musician.

"Being in a city or a school 2,000 people trying to do the same thing as me, you're going to question or wonder if it’s something worth pursuing," he said. "The statistics of making a career as a musician are very low so of course I’ve had those moments of self-doubt."

But landing the "American Idol" audition has given Gorman some extra confidence, he said.

Tune into "American Idol" on Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. on ABC, to see if Gorman will be going to Hollywood.

