Busted! 10 People Arrested In Newark For Outstanding Warrants: Police

Ten people were arrested on outstanding warrants in the city, ranging from aggravated assault to being in possession of a handgun, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

Brenda Velasquez, a 46-year-old Kearney resident, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 7 after a warrant was issued for her arrest on charges of aggravated assault and weapon possession following an altercation with a woman in January, Fragé said.

Tanieka Sanchez, a 27-year-old Newark resident, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 20, after she was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and weapon possession in connection with an incident with a man earlier that month, Fragé said.

Derrick Pressley, a 26-year-old Hoboken resident, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 21, in connection with an outstanding warrant out of Edison for making terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment, Fragé said.

Molly Gbamokollie, a 34-year-old Newark resident, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 21, after a warrant was issued for his arrest following threats made to a woman, Fragé said. He faces charges of terroristic threats and criminal mischief, Fragé said.

Quasheim Williams, a 31-year-old Newark resident was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 16 for an outstanding warrant out of West Orange, where he was wanted for aggravated assault, weapon possession, criminal mischief, and conspiracy, Fragé said.

Britannia Bryan, a 27-year-old East Orange resident, was arrested on Wednesday, February. 21, after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection with threats made to a man., Fragé said.. She faces a charge of terroristic threats, Fragé said.

Michael Bunin, a 33-year-old Newark resident was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 21, as he was wanted on charges of burglary, credit card theft, and credit card fraud, Fragé said. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest, Fragé said.

Quadir Marshall, a 35-year-old Newark resident was arrested for two outstanding warrants out of Cranbury and one outstanding warrant out of Irvington, Fragé said.

Ahmed Burks, a 26-year-old Newark resident was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 21, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with possession of a handgun last November, Fragé said. He faces charges of weapon possession, possession of prohibited weapons (and receiving a stolen vehicle, Fragé said.

Jaquan Lane, a 29-year-old Newark resident was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 22 after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with distributing CDS. He faces charges of possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, and distributing CDS near a school, Fragé said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.