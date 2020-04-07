Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Montclair Restaurateur Found Selfless Way To Take Care Of His Staff Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Cecilia Levine
Demetri Malki of DeNovo is making sure his employees are taken care of during the coronavirus crisis.
Demetri Malki of DeNovo is making sure his employees are taken care of during the coronavirus crisis. Photo Credit: De Novo Montclair

The owner of a Montclair restaurant is stepping up in trying times to help his employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

Demetri Malki, who runs De Novo European Pub on Bellevue Avenue, has vowed to give every dollar that comes through his restaurant's front doors to his employees so they can pay their bills.

Malki of Westfield opened a second location in Edgewater last year, but had to close at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

He is relying only on takeout and delivery orders at the Montclair restaurant.

"Every dime that comes in is going back to our employees." the restaurateur told ABC7.

Call (973) 893-5008 to place an order.

Getting dinner from De Novo will help feed their employees.

De Novo

