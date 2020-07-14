Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Women Sexually Assaulted In Clifton, Nutley, Bloomfield Daylight Spree, Suspect Nabbed In Chase
Business

Essex County Ice Cream Shop Has 'Best Frozen Treats In NJ'

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Ube Coconut from APEM Creamery in Bloomfield
Ube Coconut from APEM Creamery in Bloomfield Photo Credit: APEM Creamery

Satisfy your summer sugar craving and cool down with a tasty frozen treat from the Essex County ice cream shop ranked best in New Jersey.

Apem Creamery on Broad Street in Bloomfield was named to Yelp's list of "Best Frozen Treat in Every State."

APEM was launched last year by New Jersey native, Alex Saneski, who has experience crafting ice cream, gelato and sorbet in New York City and San Francisco creameries.

The shop’s countless gelato flavors rotate on a regular basis and include staples like vanilla chocolate chip, almond mocha fudge and cherry cheesecake.

Dairy-free selections such as blackberry limeade, cantaloupe and Arnold Palmer are also available.

Follow the shop’s Facebook page to see which flavors are currently in rotation.

Meanwhile, the shop’s style is classified as minimalist, which “echos Alex’ s approach to gelato-making, and to life in general,” the description says.

Apem Creamery is open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The online store is open for pre-orders from 11:30 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. For more information, visit the website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.