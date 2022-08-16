Contact Us
Chef Behind NYC Michelin-Starred Restaurant Expands North Jersey Viennese Bistro

Cecilia Levine
Short rib goulash from Charley's
Short rib goulash from Charley's Photo Credit: @myinnerfatkidisout Instagram

A North Jersey Viennese bistro whose chef once helmed a Michelin-starred New York City restaurant is opening another location, JerseyDigs reports.

Charley's at the Urby development in Harrison is apparently coming to Newark’s Urby development with a liquor license, the outlet said. The restaurant's chef is Kurt Gutenbrunner, formerly of Wallsé in the West Village.

Charley's originated between hospitality investor David Barry and Guternbrunner, who grew up in a small village outside of Vienna and "always wanted to create his interpretation of a casual Viennese bistro," the restaurant's website reads. The two quite literally broke bread together and ultimately launched Charley's where they cultivate Viennese cafe culture.

The menu boasts central-European fare using seasonal produce from local farms, offering brunch, lunch and dinner options, along with beer and a variety of cocktails and mocktails.

Cheese boards, charcuterie, hot pretzel, braised artichoke, chicken and wiener and sirloin schnitzel, German chocolate cake, hazlenut tarte and more are options.

No word yet on an opening date. Click here for more from JerseyDigs.

