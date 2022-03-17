Caldwell Supermarket Reopens After Renovations

The Foodtown supermarket in Caldwell is back and better than ever.

After an extensive renovation, the grocer reopened on Friday, March 11.

The building boasts a fresh façade along Bloomfield Avenue and the back adjoining parking lot. A contemporary, upscale shopping experience created by new modern lighting, floor tiles, wine display cases, food showcases, self-checkout registers and more greets shoppers from the moment they walk in.

The new décor package and complete reconfiguration of the aisles and positioning of the various departments improve flow and visibility and deliver a superior sensory shopping experience, according to Adam Shapiro, the store's operations director.

Food and product enhancements include an added cheese shop, whole bean coffee, enhanced wine, beer and a liquor selection, greater variety of hot and prepared foods to go, expanded bakery department featuring fresh baked breads and rolls, expanded organic produce section as well as expanded Rancher’s Legend beef and more natural and organic poultry.

In the Center Store, shoppers will notice an enhanced assortment of favorite brands, as well as an expanded offering of private label goods including natural and organic Green Way products, and an expanded assortment of natural and specialty goods.

“It’s been a long process, but well worth it as our customers and the community deserve the very best shopping experience in a modern grocery establishment,” owner Jack Shakoor said.

