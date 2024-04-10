Mostly Cloudy 57°

Bright Green Fireball Blazes Across NJ, PA Skies

An earthquake, a total solar eclipse and now a fireball. What a week for weather in the Northeast.

Linda Price-Heine captured the fireball from home surveillance in Wall Township.

 Photo Credit: Linda Price-Heine
Cecilia Levine
Dozens of residents across the region reported seeing a bright green fireball blaze across the sky on before dawn on Wednesday, April 10.

Linda Price-Heine got a text from her neighbor, Joan Piney, in Wall Township this morning telling her to check her camera, she said. They both use the cameras to watch wildlife.

Reports trickled in to the American Meteor Society website, most from Pennsylvania, and some from New Jersey, between 3:40 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

Some of the reports in PA were from Yardley, Pottstown, Litiz, Doylestown, Allentown, Mount Joy, Stroudsburg, Kennett Square, Columbia, and New Tripoli. 

In New Jersey, residents in Barnegat, Watchung, Linden, Atlantic City, Perth Amboy, Wallington, Manasquan, Wall Township, Wayne, Long Beach, and Hackettstown spotted the fireball.

