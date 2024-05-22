Downed Lines Disrupt Amtrak, NJ Transit Service Between NJ, Penn Station

Amtrak customers were livid over service disruptions between Penn Station and Newark due to downed power lines blocking the tracks on Wednesday evening, May 22.

Service along NJ Transit's Northeast Corridor was also suspended between Penn Station and Metropark in Edison, and along the North Jersey Coast Line between Penn Station, and Long Branch. The Raritan Valley Line was suspended in both directions due to Amtrak overhead wire issues. Midtown direct was being diverted to Hoboken

In a statement posted to X, Amtrak said service was stopped at 5:36 p.m. with no estimation of restoration.

Amtrak vowed to provide updates as they come in and thanked customers for their patience.

"You have GOT to be kidding me." one customer fumed. "Second day in a row. You are AWFUL. and affecting our NJ Transit. Shame on you!"

"What do you tell people to do?" another quipped. "Stand there for hours? What’s your back up plan?"

"$203 for me to get home via a car because of this." an NJT rider said. "Where can I send a receipt for a reimbursement? This is ridiculous."

