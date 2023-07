Crunch Fitness announced on its Instagram page it is planning to open a brand new 35,000 square foot gym at the site of the former Big Lots store at 585 W Mount Pleasant Avenue this fall.

According to its Instagram page, the $5 million gym will open this fall.

The first 500 members will pay only $1 and get one month free, along with a free t-shirt and other swag.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.