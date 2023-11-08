Mostly Cloudy 52°

SHARE

1,600 Heroin Envelopes, 87 Pounds Of Pot, 7 Firearms Seized In Essex County Raids: Sheriff

Seven firearms, thousands of envelops of heroin, and 87 pounds of pot were just some of what detectives seized in a Essex County raids, they said.

<p>Seven firearms, thousands of envelops of heroin, and 87 pounds of pot were just some of what detectives seized in a Newark raid, they said.</p>

Seven firearms, thousands of envelops of heroin, and 87 pounds of pot were just some of what detectives seized in a Newark raid, they said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The three searches were carried out in Newark and Irvington, leading to the arrests of Jamil Wilson of Irvington and Courtney Conner of Newark, and others, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said.

Sheriff’s detectives seized 7 weapons including a .22 caliber assault rifle, two 9mm handguns (one defaced), a .44 magnum revolver, a .40 caliber handgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a handgun, and approximately 200 rounds of hollow point ammunition.

Detectives also seized a tablet press machine, Firmapress pill mix powder, approximately 1,630 envelopes of heroin, approximately 87 pounds of marijuana, over 75,000 tablets of ecstasy, an assortment of THC edibles, 4,300 grams of concentrated THC, approximately 30 decks of heroin, over 85 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, over 20 grams of cocaine, and approximately 30 grams of Xanax. Collectively, the three raids seized over $12,000 cash.

Wilson and Conner were jailed pending arraignment.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE