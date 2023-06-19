$10K Mega Millions Winners Sold In NJ

The third-tier prizewinning tickets from the Friday, June 16 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Middlesex County: Metuchen Corner Deli, 640 Middlesex Ave., Metuchen

Union County: South Street Market, 64 South Street, New Providence.

The winning numbers for the Friday, June 16, drawing were: 04, 24, 34, 45 and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 19 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

