Ayaan Khan left his home on North 13th Street between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. A frequent runaway, Khan is 4'6" and weighs 70 lbs., Fragé said.

The photo of Khan is from a few years ago, Fragé said.

Anyone with information about Khan's whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477.

