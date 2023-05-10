Vicious Mugger Punches Female Driver In Face, Caught Hiding Nearby: Englewood PD

The 58-year-old victim from Englewood wasn’t seriously injured in the attack at the intersection of Highwood Avenue and Tenafly Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Responding officers found Solomon Marshall, 51, also of Englewood, hiding in a nearby driveway and took him into custody.

They charged him with robbery and criminal attempt and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held Wednesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

