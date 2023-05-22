SEE ANYTHING? Englewood Man Robbed At Gunpoint In Front Of His Kids

Fair 64°

An Englewood man was robbed at gunpoint in front of his children during a weekend walk, said authorities who turned to the public for help identifying those responsible.

Two men both armed with guns hopped out of a dark-colored BMW sedan as the family walked along Maple Street near Dana Place shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Police Chief Thomas Greeley said.
The vehicle, pictured in the inset photo above, had tinted windows and no license plates, the chief said.

"The victim handed over several items and the actors fled in the vehicle," he said.

Detectives are exploring whether it was a crime of opportunity -- victims with their children aren't likely to resist -- or the robbers had targeted him.

Meanwhile, "out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased police presence in the area," the chief said.

Authorities hope someone might have seen or knows something -- or has home security video -- that helps identify the BMW and/or the robbers.

Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 cash for info that significantly helps a police investigation. Tips can be made anonymously at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 any time of day.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

Englewood PD main number: (201) 568-2711.

