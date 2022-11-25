Contact Us
Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
Sprawling Estate In One Of NJ's Wealthiest Zip Codes Listed At $12.99M (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
64 Rio Vista 64 Rio Vista
64 Rio Vista Photo Credit: Sharon Kurtz/Compass New Jersey, LLC/NJMLS
64 Rio Vista Photo Credit: Sharon Kurtz/Compass New Jersey, LLC/NJMLS
64 Rio Vista Photo Credit: Sharon Kurtz/Compass New Jersey, LLC/NJMLS
64 Rio Vista Photo Credit: Sharon Kurtz/Compass New Jersey, LLC/NJMLS

A sprawling gated estate in one of New Jersey's wealthiest zip codes is on the market for a whopping $12.998 million.

The Rio Vista Drive home in Alpine hit the market for the first time ever in August, according to its Zillow listing.

The house has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a yoga/pilates studio, resort-sized swimming pool, foyer with granite staircase, oversized clubroom/bar, 8-car parking garage and more.

Sharon Kurtz of Compass New Jersey is the listing agent.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing. 

