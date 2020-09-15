LOOK INSIDE: Former NY Giant Chris Canty Lists Alpine Home For $3.999M

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cecilia Levine
Chris Canty Photo Credit: Wikpedia user Diddykong1130/Igor Beyder
Berkery Place, foyer Photo Credit: Igor Beyder
Berkery Place, kitchen Photo Credit: Igor Beyder
Berkery Place, master bedroom Photo Credit: Igor Beyder
Berkery Place, master bath Photo Credit: Igor Beyder
Berkery Place, movie theater Photo Credit: Igor Beyder
Berkery Place, wine cellar Photo Credit: Igor Beyder
Berkery Place, lower level. Photo Credit: Igor Beyder
Berkery Place, backyard Photo Credit: Igor Beyder

Former New York Giant Chris Canty has listed his Alpine home.

The Berkery Drive mansion is listed at $3.999 million. The former professional football player bought the home for $4.9 million in 2009 -- the same year he signed with the Giants.

A "DiPietro, Canty & Rothenberg” ESPN Radio show co-host, Canty will be moving into New York City to be closer to ESPN headquarters, listing agent Igor Beyder said.

"A lot of money went into trim and moldings," Beyder said. "There were a lot of upgrades [to the home]. It's one of the more move-in ready homes in Alpine."

The more than 10,000-square-foot, custom-built home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and six fireplaces.  The sprawling home also comes with a two-story foyer and great room (with a wet bar), oversized dining room and gourmet kitchen.

The second floor has a master bedroom suite with a sitting room, his and hers walk-in closets, a master bathroom with an oversized steam shower and jacuzzi.

The lower level features a walk-out with a full service bar, wine cellar, movie theater, office with a fireplace, elevator to all three floors, a three-car garage and full house generator.

Canty, a former defensive end, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2005 and later played for the NY Giants, winning Super Bowl XLVI with them over the New England Patriots in 2011. He also played for the Baltimore Ravens.

Click here for the complete listing by Beyder & Co. Realty

