Two tickets sold in Bergen County and one sold in Warren County matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The tickets were sold at West Hudson Inc. in Englewood, Circle P Food Store in New Milford and Family Food Mart in Hackettstown.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 16, 34, 46, 55 and 67. The Power Ball number was 14, and the Power Play was 3X.

