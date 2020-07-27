UPDATE: Worker Shot At Englewood Apartment Complex Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Gunman Sought

SEE ANYTHING? A worker was struck Monday by stray gunfire at an Englewood apartment complex, said authorities who were searching for the shooter.

The innocent bystander was struck by at least one bullet that crashed through the window of a second-floor apartment at the Rock Creek Terrace Apartments between Routes 4 and 95 around 10 a.m., responders said.

Family members were home at the time, but the worker was the only one injured, they said.

The victim underwent successful emergency surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center and was expected to survive an injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and Englewood police were investigating.

Anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video or information that could help identify the shooter, is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300 or Englewood PD: (201) 568-2711.

OR: Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

