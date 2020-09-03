SEE ANYTHING? Englewood Police Probe Back-To-Back Home Burglaries

Burglars ransacked two Englewood homes within earshot of one another last week, said police who were investigating the back-to-back break-ins.

A resident on Brayton Street said he returned home shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday to find his home tossed, with drawers and clothing strewn around the place, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

As police were taking information there, a call came from an area of Booth Avenue behind the Brayton Street residence, Halstead said.

The second homeowner told police that she found her back door open, the glass broken out of it and her house ransacked, the deputy chief said.

In both cases, the master bedroom appeared the primary focus of activity, he said.

Police were still awaiting an inventory of stolen items from both victims, he said.

Tenafly and Bergenfield police assisted in establishing a perimeter along with a search dog. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Halstead asked that anyone who might have seen something or has either surveillance video or information that could help catch whomever was responsible to contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875 .

