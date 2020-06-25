Prosecutor: Bergen Drug Detectives Nab Out-Of-State Pair With 35 Pounds Of Synth Pot

Two Massachusetts mechanics stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives on Route 95 in Englewood were toting 35 pounds of synthetic pot, authorities said.

Harry E. Cartagena, 30, and Jose C. Marrero-Santiago, 28, both of Dorchester were in a Honda Accord stopped Wednesday for multiple traffic violations on the northbound highway, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A Bergen County Sheriff’s Office K-9 trained in drug detection led the prosecutor’s Narcotic Task Force detectives to the trunk, where they found two suitcases filled with the psychoactive substance.

Synthetic cannabinoids are either sprayed on dried, shredded plants or vaporized for smoking.

Detectives charged both men with possession with the intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoid and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

