HEROES: Trees Fall On Englewood House With Heart Attack Victim Inside

Two trees fell on an Englewood home during Tuesday afternoon's storm, blocking responders' path to a resident who'd just suffered a heart attack, authorities said.

Englewood Police Officer Matthew Depetro hopped a railing to get inside the East Linden Avenue carriage house, where he found the unconscious 50-year-old victim shortly before 2:30 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The officer immediately began manual rescue breaths, Halstead said.

Following Depetro moments later were city firefighters, who used a chain saw to remove what branches they could from a tree that was laying across downed wires, blocking the front door, the deputy chief said.

“She was then carried from the home, lifted over the railing and placed on the stretcher and into the ambulance,” he said.

Rescuers continued manual breaths as she was placed in the ambulance, Halstead said.

Officer Dylan Donegan provided an escort to get the rig to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center as quickly as possible, the deputy chief said.

There was no immediate update on the victim’s condition.

