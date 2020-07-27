Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
Return to your home site

Menu

Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Troubled Man Enters Paterson Police HQ With Shirt On Fire
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Englewood Motorcyclist, 50, Killed In Turnpike Ramp Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A 50-year-old Englewood motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 278 Saturday night, state police said.
A 50-year-old Englewood motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 278 Saturday night, state police said. Photo Credit: NJSP

A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Englewood was killed in a crash on Route 278 in Union County over the weekend, state police said.

Shawn Palmer was on the Route 278 ramp to the NJ Turnpike when he struck a concrete barrier on the right side of the road around 7 p.m. Saturday, Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Palmer was ejected from his Kawasaki and fell from the elevated roadway onto a portion of Route 278, and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The motorcycle hit a GMC box truck, Goez said. The truck driver was uninjured, the trooper said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Englewood Daily Voice!

Serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.