Englewood Laborer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child On Multiple Occasions: Prosecutor

An investigation into claims of sexual assault involving a child over the course of years in Bergen County led to the arrest of a 41-year-old laborer, authorities said.

Englewood's Carlos Quintero-Lopera is in police custody following an investigation into allegations of abuse involving a child who was between the ages of 11 and 16 years old, authorities announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The arrest came hours after the Englewood Police Department contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the alleged sexual abuse of a child on Wednesday.

The investigation quickly determined that Quintro-Lopez allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Englewood on multiple occasions, Musella said.

Quintero-Lopera was arrested without incident on Wednesday, Feb 8, and charged with:

Three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault;

Two counts of sexual assault by contact;

Two counts of aggravated sexual assault;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Musella said that the arrest was a result of a joint investigation between his office and the Englewood Police Department.

Quintero-Lopera is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending his initial court appearance in Hackensack.

