Dehydrated Family Stranded On Cliffs Above Hudson Uses Cellphones To Send Distress Signal

Responders rescued a family of lost, dehydrated hikers stranded in the dark 350 feet above the Hudson River.

It was the fourth rescue in just two weeks from cliffs along the Palisades between the George Washington Bridge and the Rockland County border.

The original call of a hiker falling more than 40 feet brought Palisades Interstate Park Police, along with firefighters from Piermont and Nyack, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The rescuers used thermal imaging cameras and a spotlight before determining the call was unfounded.

What they did find were six stranded hikers using the lights from their cellphones to send a distress signal from the cliffs in Alpine.

Following a quick medical assessment, rescuers with the Piermont Fire Department High Angle Rescue Team walked the family members down a path and used ropes to get them all to safety at the Alpine Boat Basin below.

A passerby who came to the family's assistance was also brought down.

All six family members refused medical attention.

Responding along with the Piermont H.A.R.T. and Palisades Interstate Parkway Police were the Westchester County Police Aviation Unit, the Nyack H.A.R.T., Piermont and Orangetown police, the Rockland County Sheriff's Marine Unit, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Closter Volunteer Ambulance Corps, among others.

