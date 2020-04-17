Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
VIDEO: Englewood Hospital Claps Out 500th Coronavirus Patient

Cecilia Levine
The team at Englewood Health celebrates the 500th COVID-19 patient to be discharged with an inspirational clap out and musical tribute. #InThisTogether
Hundreds of Englewood Health employees gathered Friday to clap out the hospital's 500th coronavirus patient. Photo Credit: Englewood Health
Hundreds of Englewood Health employees gathered Friday to clap out the hospital's 500th coronavirus patient.

Fabian Tasama-Gomez, 38, of Fairview, was admitted earlier this week.

"It feels good to finally be able to survive this," he said Friday. "I get to see my son being born in a couple months. That's what kept me going and fighting this."

"You guys are all considered heroes," Tasama-Gomez told Englewood Health employees from his wheelchair.

Broadway musician and trumpeter Domenic Derasse joined nurses, doctors, and support staff outside the hospital entrance to mark the milestone moment with a rendition of “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong.

As of Thursday evening, New Jersey had 78,467 coronavirus cases including 3,840 deaths -- 40 percent of which were associated with longterm care facilities, officials said.

There were 11,462 presumptive positive cases reported in Bergen County.

North Jersey has seen its peak of coronavirus cases, NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday. South Jersey's is yet to come, she said.

A 26-year-old New Jersey lacrosse player was among the hundreds of coronavirus patients who have been released from the hospital.

