TV Production Company Coming To North Jersey

An up-and-coming television production company will soon set up a state-of-the art space in North Jersey, Deadline reports.

Phiphen Studios, an independent film and television production company, is slated to open a 10,000-square-foot office and post-production space next year, complete with executive seats, kitchens, a 25-seat 4K theater and an outdoor common area, the outlet says.

The new studio is opening at 429 Sylvan Ave. in Englewood Cliffs, according to its website.

Phiphen Pictures is known for producing, consulting and developing major films such as Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy series "It’s Bruno" and "Centrigrade," an IFC drama.

The studio is scheduled to open sometime next year, the Deadline report says.

Phiphen Pictures did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for comment.

Click here for the full report from Deadline.

