Teen Car Thieves Captured In NYC After Fleeing Englewood Crash

Bronx teens driving a pair of stolen vehicles that crashed in Englewood were captured by Port Authority police in Manhattan, authorities said.

Fort Lee police had issued an alert for an erratic driver when one of the juveniles, driving a Honda, rear-ended another driving a BMW near the corner of Grand Avenue and Rockwood Place around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The occupants of the Honda abandoned it there and got into the BMW, which sped off, he said.

A half-hour later, Port Authority police stopped the BMW on the Henry Hudson Parkway, responders said.

The vehicle, which wasn’t registered, didn’t have license plates, they said.

The juveniles were taken into custody, served with complaints and released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.