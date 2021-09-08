Contact Us
Smoky Blaze Ravages Englewood Home

Jerry DeMarco
15 West Hamilton Avenue, Englewood
15 West Hamilton Avenue, Englewood Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

A firefighter was reportedly injured battling a smoky house blaze Wednesday afternoon in Englewood.

The extent of injuries wasn't immediately known after he was transported to the hospital by BLS.

Firefighters were met by heavy fire and smoke when they arrived at the noontime fire in the rear of the home on West Hamilton Avenue at Pindle Avenue. 

They had the bulk of the blaze knocked down in minutes.

Aftermath.

Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

Mutual responders included firefighters from Teaneck, Hackensack, Tenafly, along with Bogota, Bergenfield, Leonia and Fairview.

Firefighters were met by heavy smoke and flames at the West Hamilton Avenue home at Pindle Avenue.

Jerry DeMarco

