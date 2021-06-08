REWARD: Police Seek Cellphone Video Of Assault On Englewood Firefighter

An off-duty Englewood firefighter was assaulted on a city street by a man involved in a road rage incident, said authorities who are seeking cellphone video from bystanders.

A $1,500 reward has been posted by Englewood Uniformed Firefighters Local 3260 & Englewood Uniformed Fire Officers Local 3263 for any information that “significantly assists” in the investigation. CrimeStoppers also offers its own reward of up to $1,000 cash for similar video or other information (SEE BELOW).

The 44-year-old firefighter, who lives in Englewood, found himself within feet of a road rage incident involving the drivers of two vehicles near the corner of James Street and West Palisade Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

“At some point, words were exchanged between an occupant in one of those vehicles and the fireman,” Torell said. “Eventually, there was a physical confrontation that resulted in the fireman receiving a significant injury that would later require medical attention.”

The firefighter’s wife said there were “multiple witnesses who instead of contact the police recorded this incident.

“No one offered a helping hand, or even did anything to try and stop this,” she wrote in a public Facebook post.

Detectives have asked those who recorded the incident to share it with them, no questions asked. You can remain anonymous.

You can call them directly at (201) 568-4875 or contact CrimeStoppers at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

