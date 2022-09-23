Renowned Photographer From NJ Airlifted After Severe Palisades Parkway Motorcycle Crash

An accomplished international photographer from Englewood was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed.

David Zimand of Englewood was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center following the mid-afternoon crash just north of the State Line Lookout in Alpine shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The 53-year-old father of two was most recently listed in stable condition.

Several witnesses told PIP police that a BMW sedan hit the motorcycle when the driver switched from the left to the right lanes on the northbound Parkway, Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

The 69-year-old driver from Tappan, NY, told police that he "did not see any vehicles in the right lane and began to move over from the left lane to let traffic pass" when the collision occurred, the lieutenant said.

The impact knocked the 1982 BMW cycle across the shoulder and into the woods, he said.

Responding officers found the motorcyclist unconscious with agonal breathing, Walter said. They administered life-saving first aid until an EMS unit arrived, he said.

AirMed One landed at the lookout before flying Zimand to HUMC.

A Miami, FL native, Zimand attended the prestigious School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, as well as the Pratt Institute in New York City. He became a professional photographer nearly 25 years ago, shooting primarily in black and white.

Zimand has become recognized for his warm, striking portraiture. His subjects are vast and diverse and include notables such as Gal Gadot, Chris Noth, Andrea Jung, Sir Billy Connolly and Matisyahu, as well as loved ones, friends and strangers he meets on the street.

Among several publications that have featured Zimand's work are Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan and the London Daily Mail, among others. He also donates photography to various causes.

Examples of Zimand's work can be found here: davidzimand.com

