A Rockland County driver died in a rollover overnight crash on the New Jersey side of the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed.

The 2018 black Lincoln Navigator landed nose-first atop the center-median guardrail in what Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said was a northbound crash between Exits 1 and 2 just north of the Alpine Lookout shortly after 2:30.m. Saturday.

The 49-year-old Piermont, NY, driver, who was alone, was pronounced dead at the scene, Walters said.PIP Police were investigating with the assistance of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, the lieutenant said.

The driver's identity was temporarily being withheld pending notifications to next of kin.

