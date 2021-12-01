One Caught, Another Sought After NJ Home Owned By Biz Partner Of Rapper Fat Joe Is Burglarized

Police nabbed one suspect and were tracking down another after they broke into a Bergen County home owned by one of New York City rapper Fat Joe's business partners.

Efrain Uran Garcia, 43, and his partner bolted out a back door of the North Woodland Street residence in Englewood shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday when they realized someone was home, police said.

The resident was unharmed, they said.

Officers caught Garcia after a brief foot chase. The Colombian national told them he'd recently arrived in the United States and has been "bouncing around" with no steady residence since then.

They charged Garcia with burglary, theft, resisting arrest and obstruction and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The homeowners were checking to see what, if anything, was taken.

Authorities, meanwhile, asked that anyone who might have seen something or has security video or other information that could help investigators contact them or Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

