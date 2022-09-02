Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Wounded In Englewood Drive-By Shooting
MANHUNT: Driver Asks For Directions, Exposes Himself, Elderly Englewood Woman Tells Police

Jerry DeMarco
ANYONE who might have seen something or has surveillance video that could help investigators find the driver is asked to contact Englewood police immediately: (201) 568-2711.

SEE ANYTHING? Englewood police were searching for a driver who an elderly resident said exposed himself after luring her toward his car.

The woman told them she was out for a walk on Brayton Street near Palisade Avenue late Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, when the driver of an older model white sedan called her over, asking for directions, Capt. Matthew de la Rosa said.

She described him as Hispanic and between 20 and 30 years old, the captain said.

"He asked her to come closer and when she did he exposed himself," de la Rosa said.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has surveillance video that could help investigators find the driver is asked to contact Englewood police immediately: (201) 568-2711.

