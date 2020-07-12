CEO Of Englewood Firm Accused Of Event With 200 Guests, Drugs, Booze, COVID Violations Resigns

UPDATE: The chief operating officer of a civically-involved Englewood entertainment company announced Monday that his CEO has resigned in the wake of a raid of an after-hours party where police said they discovered crimes and COVID violations.

Rasheed Goins, the chief operating officer of Feenx Entertainment, said he will be "taking over day to day operations going forward" following the resignation of Selom Gbate.

Police said they found 200 or so partiers – few wearing masks or social distancing – along with drugs, alcohol and disabled fire alarms during a Nov. 29 pre-dawn raid of a space rented by the multi-entertainment company above a Domino's on West Palisade Avenue.

Criminal charges and summonses for violating state COVID executive orders, in addition to fire and building code violations, were pending following the 4 a.m. raid, authorities said.

An executive order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy last month limits indoor gatherings to 10 people. Murphy made certain exceptions – including weddings, funerals, performances, religious ceremonies and political events – but limited those to no more than 150 people.

Goins on Monday said he and his staff have been "dealing with the incidents that occurred at our facility the weekend before last.

"We support our Mayor, City Council Members, Englewood PD, our corporate partners and our local residents," he said. "We are working with the fire and the building code departments to ensure any concerns are taken care of."

Goins didn't directly address the alleged law enforcement-related violations.

"The mission and services provided by FEENX Entertainment are to assist, guide, and develop our community’s up and coming artists," he said, "nd we look forward to continuing to provide those services.

"I am confident in our ability to provide substantial, quality services within the [c]ity of Englewood. We thank you for your patience and your support, and know that we will continue serving our community. God Bless you all and God Bless the city of Englewood."

Officers responding to a noise and disturbance complaint the night of the raid found the throng of attendees, “most not wearing masks or practicing social distancing,” now-retired Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said last Monday.

“Additionally, there was a bar setup and speakers," he said.

“It appeared to be a nightclub-type [arrangement],” Halstead added. “There was widespread consumption of alcohol and narcotics at the establishment.”

Police secured the Feenx space as a crime scene, after which city code enforcement officers closed it to further use.

The raid came amid what have been increasing tensions between police and some community members in Englewood.

Government sources called it “the culmination of several incidents” involving large crowds at the site, which had a great opening with city officials in September 2019.

The police investigation includes video surveillance that shows people coming and going, they said.

